Chandler, AZ
4135 E BELLERIVE Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

4135 E BELLERIVE Drive

4135 East Bellerive Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4135 East Bellerive Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this wonderful rental home. Owner is looking to only rent the home through the end of the year so if you're looking for a temporary home, this could be it! Great floor plan w/dining room as you enter, next to the nicely updated kitchen with Tall maple cabinets with crown molding & rope trim, granite counters, center island & built in wine rack & gas stove. Large family room sits next to kitchen with nice ceiling fan. Hallway off kitchen/FR takes you to 2 guest BR's & guest bath, laundry room & master BR at the end of hall with it's own bath offering separate T & S plus private water closet & walk in closet. Backyard offers covered patio & extended & tiled patio area. 3 Mature trees including, lemon, fig & grapefruit. 2 C garage w/built in cabinets. All appliances left as-is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive have any available units?
4135 E BELLERIVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive have?
Some of 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4135 E BELLERIVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive offers parking.
Does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive have a pool?
No, 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 E BELLERIVE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
