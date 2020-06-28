4135 E BELLERIVE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this wonderful rental home. Owner is looking to only rent the home through the end of the year so if you're looking for a temporary home, this could be it! Great floor plan w/dining room as you enter, next to the nicely updated kitchen with Tall maple cabinets with crown molding & rope trim, granite counters, center island & built in wine rack & gas stove. Large family room sits next to kitchen with nice ceiling fan. Hallway off kitchen/FR takes you to 2 guest BR's & guest bath, laundry room & master BR at the end of hall with it's own bath offering separate T & S plus private water closet & walk in closet. Backyard offers covered patio & extended & tiled patio area. 3 Mature trees including, lemon, fig & grapefruit. 2 C garage w/built in cabinets. All appliances left as-is