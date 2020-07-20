All apartments in Chandler
411 West Aloe Place

Location

411 West Aloe Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Fox Crossing Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Spacious Living Room with Conveniently Located Half Bath, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry with Front Load Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Oversized Master Suite with Two Walk-In Closets, Dual Sinks and a Jet Tub/Shower Combo You Must See To Believe! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 West Aloe Place have any available units?
411 West Aloe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 West Aloe Place have?
Some of 411 West Aloe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 West Aloe Place currently offering any rent specials?
411 West Aloe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 West Aloe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 West Aloe Place is pet friendly.
Does 411 West Aloe Place offer parking?
No, 411 West Aloe Place does not offer parking.
Does 411 West Aloe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 West Aloe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 West Aloe Place have a pool?
No, 411 West Aloe Place does not have a pool.
Does 411 West Aloe Place have accessible units?
No, 411 West Aloe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 411 West Aloe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 West Aloe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
