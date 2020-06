Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! This single level home has 2 bedrooms PLUS DEN, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Great room with fireplace, ceiling fans in each room, garage has storage cabinets. Grassy backyard to enjoy. Hamilton High School within walking distance. Washer/dryer are provided for tenant use only and will not be maintained by Landlord.