3997 E Scorpio Place
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3997 E Scorpio Place

3997 East Scorpio Place · No Longer Available
Location

3997 East Scorpio Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Location pool home - This is a large highly upgraded house on a corner premium lot located in one of the most desirable area of Chandler close to Park, schools, library, shopping and golf.

The house has a huge Master Suite with Sitting area, his and her walk-in closet and vanity and Garden Tub and shower.

Huge Kitchen with Island, granite slab counter, 42" Cherry cabinet, gas stove and stainless steel appliances and R O system

Three car split garage with Epoxy floor and Wall Cabinet.

Sparkling backyard pool to cool you down in hot summer.

All Tile first floor for year round easy maintenance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4144089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3997 E Scorpio Place have any available units?
3997 E Scorpio Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3997 E Scorpio Place have?
Some of 3997 E Scorpio Place's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3997 E Scorpio Place currently offering any rent specials?
3997 E Scorpio Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3997 E Scorpio Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3997 E Scorpio Place is pet friendly.
Does 3997 E Scorpio Place offer parking?
Yes, 3997 E Scorpio Place offers parking.
Does 3997 E Scorpio Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3997 E Scorpio Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3997 E Scorpio Place have a pool?
Yes, 3997 E Scorpio Place has a pool.
Does 3997 E Scorpio Place have accessible units?
No, 3997 E Scorpio Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3997 E Scorpio Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3997 E Scorpio Place has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
