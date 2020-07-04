3997 E Scorpio Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Great Location pool home - This is a large highly upgraded house on a corner premium lot located in one of the most desirable area of Chandler close to Park, schools, library, shopping and golf.



The house has a huge Master Suite with Sitting area, his and her walk-in closet and vanity and Garden Tub and shower.



Huge Kitchen with Island, granite slab counter, 42" Cherry cabinet, gas stove and stainless steel appliances and R O system



Three car split garage with Epoxy floor and Wall Cabinet.



Sparkling backyard pool to cool you down in hot summer.



All Tile first floor for year round easy maintenance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4144089)