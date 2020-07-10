All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3978 E Gemini pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3978 E Gemini pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3978 E Gemini pl

3978 E Gemini Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3978 E Gemini Pl, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/949e658047 ----
Beautiful home in highly sought after South Chandler Shadow Ridge subdivision. Premium lot location with a North South exposure on a corner lot, end of the cul-de-sac, borders community grass area and next to walking path. Full 5 bed. Oversized master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and a sitting room perfect for an office or reading area. End of the street is the community park and walk to school. Plenty of storage throughout. North facing patio will always have shade. 3 car garage and full size RV gate. 1 mile to Mesquite Grove Aquatic Center and New Basis Charter School

**Tenant must maintain active renter\'s insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 E Gemini pl have any available units?
3978 E Gemini pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3978 E Gemini pl currently offering any rent specials?
3978 E Gemini pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 E Gemini pl pet-friendly?
No, 3978 E Gemini pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3978 E Gemini pl offer parking?
Yes, 3978 E Gemini pl offers parking.
Does 3978 E Gemini pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3978 E Gemini pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 E Gemini pl have a pool?
No, 3978 E Gemini pl does not have a pool.
Does 3978 E Gemini pl have accessible units?
No, 3978 E Gemini pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 E Gemini pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3978 E Gemini pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3978 E Gemini pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3978 E Gemini pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College