3978 E Gemini pl

Beautiful home in highly sought after South Chandler Shadow Ridge subdivision. Premium lot location with a North South exposure on a corner lot, end of the cul-de-sac, borders community grass area and next to walking path. Full 5 bed. Oversized master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and a sitting room perfect for an office or reading area. End of the street is the community park and walk to school. Plenty of storage throughout. North facing patio will always have shade. 3 car garage and full size RV gate. 1 mile to Mesquite Grove Aquatic Center and New Basis Charter School



**Tenant must maintain active renter\'s insurance