3975 West Geronimo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Stunning two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in the highly desired community of LYNN HAVEN ESTATES. This home features a large open kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Fridge included! Formal living and dining in the front. Open family room and dining area right off the kitchen. Tile and carpet in all the right places! Loft space upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with en-suite has dual sinks, large walk-in closet, and large walk in shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included too! Covered patio! Low maintenance desert front and back. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Minutes from the 202 and the 101.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 Dog Under 40 lbs -No cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.