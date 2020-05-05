All apartments in Chandler
3975 West Geronimo Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 5:15 PM

3975 West Geronimo Street

3975 West Geronimo Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

3975 West Geronimo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Stunning two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in the highly desired community of LYNN HAVEN ESTATES. This home features a large open kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Fridge included! Formal living and dining in the front. Open family room and dining area right off the kitchen. Tile and carpet in all the right places! Loft space upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with en-suite has dual sinks, large walk-in closet, and large walk in shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included too! Covered patio! Low maintenance desert front and back. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Minutes from the 202 and the 101.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 Dog Under 40 lbs -No cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 West Geronimo Street have any available units?
3975 West Geronimo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 West Geronimo Street have?
Some of 3975 West Geronimo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 West Geronimo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3975 West Geronimo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 West Geronimo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3975 West Geronimo Street is pet friendly.
Does 3975 West Geronimo Street offer parking?
No, 3975 West Geronimo Street does not offer parking.
Does 3975 West Geronimo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 West Geronimo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 West Geronimo Street have a pool?
No, 3975 West Geronimo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3975 West Geronimo Street have accessible units?
No, 3975 West Geronimo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 West Geronimo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3975 West Geronimo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
