3955 W Cindy Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:42 PM

3955 W Cindy Street

3955 West Cindy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3955 West Cindy Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL - 20% off first month rent! This freshly painted home has a newly remodeled master bathroom, a newer HVAC and dual pane windows throughout. The main living areas feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for entertaining or an easy night in. Ceiling fans throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey. Backyard is great for entertaining. Located in the heart of the highly rated Kyrene Elementary and Tempe Union High School districts! Close to the 202, dining and more. Soft water loop conveys as-is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 W Cindy Street have any available units?
3955 W Cindy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 W Cindy Street have?
Some of 3955 W Cindy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 W Cindy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3955 W Cindy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 W Cindy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3955 W Cindy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3955 W Cindy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3955 W Cindy Street offers parking.
Does 3955 W Cindy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3955 W Cindy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 W Cindy Street have a pool?
No, 3955 W Cindy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3955 W Cindy Street have accessible units?
No, 3955 W Cindy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 W Cindy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 W Cindy Street has units with dishwashers.
