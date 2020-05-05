3932 E SAN CARLOS Place

Amenities

Welcome Home! ''MOVE IN READY' to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, ''pool'' dream home located in the heart of Chandler in a highly sought-after Avian Meadows community. Walk through the door into soaring ceilings and a modern model home feel. This unique home is absolutely loaded with upgrades beyond belief including: An amazing salt water pool with added features to avoid irritation of the eyes, a 3-car tandem garage, a downstairs additional sliding door leading to Atrium like side-yard patio, upstairs loft and elegant rotunda leading to front balcony/deck to over look this beautiful neighborhood. Gorgeous spacious full gourmet kitchen, white and gray Quartz Counter top, Oversized kitchen island with round table extension for family dinners and classic white subway tile backsplash. The spacious family/great room large enough for family gatherings around the TV or sitting by the fireplace; upgraded Italian tile and Wainscoting design walls in Formal and family room. Neighborhood has walking paths, basketball court and a Children's playground/park. "A Must See"