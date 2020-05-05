All apartments in Chandler
3932 E SAN CARLOS Place
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

3932 E SAN CARLOS Place

3932 East San Carlos Place · No Longer Available
Location

3932 East San Carlos Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home! ''MOVE IN READY' to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, ''pool'' dream home located in the heart of Chandler in a highly sought-after Avian Meadows community. Walk through the door into soaring ceilings and a modern model home feel. This unique home is absolutely loaded with upgrades beyond belief including: An amazing salt water pool with added features to avoid irritation of the eyes, a 3-car tandem garage, a downstairs additional sliding door leading to Atrium like side-yard patio, upstairs loft and elegant rotunda leading to front balcony/deck to over look this beautiful neighborhood. Gorgeous spacious full gourmet kitchen, white and gray Quartz Counter top, Oversized kitchen island with round table extension for family dinners and classic white subway tile backsplash. The spacious family/great room large enough for family gatherings around the TV or sitting by the fireplace; upgraded Italian tile and Wainscoting design walls in Formal and family room. Neighborhood has walking paths, basketball court and a Children's playground/park. "A Must See"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place have any available units?
3932 E SAN CARLOS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place have?
Some of 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place currently offering any rent specials?
3932 E SAN CARLOS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place pet-friendly?
No, 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place offer parking?
Yes, 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place offers parking.
Does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place have a pool?
Yes, 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place has a pool.
Does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place have accessible units?
No, 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 E SAN CARLOS Place has units with dishwashers.

