3920 S VELERO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

3 BR/2BA In Beautiful Chandler Neighborhood...Talk about model sharp! Tons of beautiful tile, wooden 2'' blinds, lighted and tiled niches, kitchen island & glass cooktop, built in microwave. Refrigerator included. 3rd BR with French doors can be den or home office. Low E windows, beautiful landscaping, extended patio slab and sidewalk. Inside laundry (washer & dryer included). PET POLICY: ONE SMALL ADULT DOG (LESS than 35 pounds) w/owner approval. $500 DEPOSIT. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right to increase pet deposit. Must submit photo of pet with application