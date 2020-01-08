All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

3920 S VELERO Street

3920 South Velero Street · No Longer Available
Location

3920 South Velero Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Saguaro Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
3 BR/2BA In Beautiful Chandler Neighborhood...Talk about model sharp! Tons of beautiful tile, wooden 2'' blinds, lighted and tiled niches, kitchen island & glass cooktop, built in microwave. Refrigerator included. 3rd BR with French doors can be den or home office. Low E windows, beautiful landscaping, extended patio slab and sidewalk. Inside laundry (washer & dryer included). PET POLICY: ONE SMALL ADULT DOG (LESS than 35 pounds) w/owner approval. $500 DEPOSIT. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right to increase pet deposit. Must submit photo of pet with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 S VELERO Street have any available units?
3920 S VELERO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 S VELERO Street have?
Some of 3920 S VELERO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 S VELERO Street currently offering any rent specials?
3920 S VELERO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 S VELERO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 S VELERO Street is pet friendly.
Does 3920 S VELERO Street offer parking?
Yes, 3920 S VELERO Street offers parking.
Does 3920 S VELERO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 S VELERO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 S VELERO Street have a pool?
No, 3920 S VELERO Street does not have a pool.
Does 3920 S VELERO Street have accessible units?
No, 3920 S VELERO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 S VELERO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 S VELERO Street has units with dishwashers.
