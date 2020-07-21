All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3893 E SAN CARLOS Place
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

3893 E SAN CARLOS Place

3893 East San Carlos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3893 East San Carlos Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picture Perfect single level in established Chandler neighborhood close to all amenities and shopping. Looking for a gourmet kitchen with huge granite topped island for entertaining and five burner gas stove for the home chef? Four bedrooms (one currently shown as den with double doors)?Master suite with huge tub and separate shower? Brand new carpeting to complement the neutral tile? Surround sound? Soft water? Professionally designed back yard with pergola? Three car garage? Across the street from Oasis Park for walking and fishing. Butler's pantry for entertaining. Agent is related to owners. Vacant and ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place have any available units?
3893 E SAN CARLOS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place have?
Some of 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place currently offering any rent specials?
3893 E SAN CARLOS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place pet-friendly?
No, 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place offer parking?
Yes, 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place offers parking.
Does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place have a pool?
No, 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place does not have a pool.
Does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place have accessible units?
No, 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3893 E SAN CARLOS Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College