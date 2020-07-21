3893 E SAN CARLOS Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Picture Perfect single level in established Chandler neighborhood close to all amenities and shopping. Looking for a gourmet kitchen with huge granite topped island for entertaining and five burner gas stove for the home chef? Four bedrooms (one currently shown as den with double doors)?Master suite with huge tub and separate shower? Brand new carpeting to complement the neutral tile? Surround sound? Soft water? Professionally designed back yard with pergola? Three car garage? Across the street from Oasis Park for walking and fishing. Butler's pantry for entertaining. Agent is related to owners. Vacant and ready now!