3844 S IVY Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

3844 S IVY Court

3844 South Ivy Court · No Longer Available
Location

3844 South Ivy Court, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful two story home in highly sought after Ocotillo neighborhood! This home is in a cul de sac with beautiful landscape and a gorgeous pool. This home has granite countertops, wood like tile downstairs, tile backsplash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Upstairs there is a loft and carpeted bedrooms. The master bedroom has french doors leading to the backyard, a soaking tub and walk in closet. Lake community with tons of walking paths, playgrounds and green belts. Rent includes pool and landscape services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 S IVY Court have any available units?
3844 S IVY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 S IVY Court have?
Some of 3844 S IVY Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 S IVY Court currently offering any rent specials?
3844 S IVY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 S IVY Court pet-friendly?
No, 3844 S IVY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3844 S IVY Court offer parking?
No, 3844 S IVY Court does not offer parking.
Does 3844 S IVY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 S IVY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 S IVY Court have a pool?
Yes, 3844 S IVY Court has a pool.
Does 3844 S IVY Court have accessible units?
No, 3844 S IVY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 S IVY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 S IVY Court has units with dishwashers.
