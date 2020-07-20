3844 S IVY Court

Amenities
Beautiful two story home in highly sought after Ocotillo neighborhood! This home is in a cul de sac with beautiful landscape and a gorgeous pool. This home has granite countertops, wood like tile downstairs, tile backsplash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Upstairs there is a loft and carpeted bedrooms. The master bedroom has french doors leading to the backyard, a soaking tub and walk in closet. Lake community with tons of walking paths, playgrounds and green belts. Rent includes pool and landscape services.