Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location, Beautiful 3 Bedroom & Den / 2 bath house in the Fox Crossing community in South Gilbert. Ceiling fans in every room, Close to shopping and freeway. Very low maintenance front and back yard. All appliances included in rent. No neighbor behind. Corner lot with nice Green Belt view. Application fee is $45 per adult and non-refundable. Tenant pays 1.5% rental tax