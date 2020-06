3800 S CANTABRIA Circle

Amenities

GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE & WATER VIEWS FABULOUS UNIT IN GATED COMMUNITY W/ WALK OUT BALCONY PATIO'S THAT GIVE YOU PICTURE POSTCARD VIEWS .SHORT WALK TO HEATED POOL/SPA. WELL APPOINTED UNIT W/SW FLAIR ,TILE FLOORS, SPLIT BEDROOMS, BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, GAS FIREPLACE, NEUTRAL COLORS, LOTS TO DO NEARBY . SURROUNDED BY OCOTILLO GOLF RESORT, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & MORE.VACATION RENTAL FEES ARE AS FOLLOWS; SEPT & OCT $1500 MONovember $2000, DECEMBER $2500, JAN, FEB MARCH $3200 MO, APRIL & MAY $2000, JUNE, JULY, AUG, $1500 MO PLUS ELECTRIC. NO SMOKING MAZIMUM 4 TENANTS, 50% DUE EARNEST MONEY TO HOLD SPACE, 50% DUE 45 DAYS BEFORE. PETS CONSIDERED. DEPOSIT FOR MORE THAN 3 MONTHS IS RENTAL RATE, SHORT TERM DEPOSIT IS $500. 2nd bedroom may be converted to king . 1st $150 electric includ Repairs are paid by landlord unless tenant caused 60 day minimum lease.