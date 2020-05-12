3739 E TRINITY Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location, Location, Location!!! This Inspiration Home boast, 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS,+ small bonus flex space, 2-Car garage with driveway ( one of few lots with driveway parking). HOME Interior models Luxury Tile Flooring, Granite Counters, White Kitchen Cabinetry w/Door Hardware, Stainless Steel appliances, Ceiling Fans & White Faux Blinds throughout and Water softener. Enjoy the zero yard maintenance with Pavered Private Side yard.Entertain at the Resort Style Heated Pool & Spa, offering secured access for Inspiration Residents, featuring private bathrooms, lounge chairs, dining tables & a commercial grade gas BBQ. Directly across the street is the exciting Award Winning Layton Lakes Splash Pad.