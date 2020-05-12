All apartments in Chandler
3739 E TRINITY Lane

3739 East Trinity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3739 East Trinity Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location!!! This Inspiration Home boast, 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS,+ small bonus flex space, 2-Car garage with driveway ( one of few lots with driveway parking). HOME Interior models Luxury Tile Flooring, Granite Counters, White Kitchen Cabinetry w/Door Hardware, Stainless Steel appliances, Ceiling Fans & White Faux Blinds throughout and Water softener. Enjoy the zero yard maintenance with Pavered Private Side yard.Entertain at the Resort Style Heated Pool & Spa, offering secured access for Inspiration Residents, featuring private bathrooms, lounge chairs, dining tables & a commercial grade gas BBQ. Directly across the street is the exciting Award Winning Layton Lakes Splash Pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

