370 N LEOMA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, neutral paint & custom wood blinds, tile kitchen/breakfast nook/ breakfast bar, & utility room w/ washer dryer off the 2 car garage. Split floor plan offers privacy. The master has separate exit to the extended back patio. Master bath features dual sinks, separate shower/garden tub, fog-free mirrors, and large walk-in closet. The huge back yard was made for entertaining with extended covered patio and huge grassy area. NO HOA! Home is semi-furnished but can be unfurnished for an approved applicant.