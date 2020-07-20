All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 370 N LEOMA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
370 N LEOMA Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:17 PM

370 N LEOMA Lane

370 North Leoma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

370 North Leoma Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring, neutral paint & custom wood blinds, tile kitchen/breakfast nook/ breakfast bar, & utility room w/ washer dryer off the 2 car garage. Split floor plan offers privacy. The master has separate exit to the extended back patio. Master bath features dual sinks, separate shower/garden tub, fog-free mirrors, and large walk-in closet. The huge back yard was made for entertaining with extended covered patio and huge grassy area. NO HOA! Home is semi-furnished but can be unfurnished for an approved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 N LEOMA Lane have any available units?
370 N LEOMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 N LEOMA Lane have?
Some of 370 N LEOMA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 N LEOMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
370 N LEOMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 N LEOMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 370 N LEOMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 370 N LEOMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 370 N LEOMA Lane offers parking.
Does 370 N LEOMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 N LEOMA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 N LEOMA Lane have a pool?
No, 370 N LEOMA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 370 N LEOMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 370 N LEOMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 370 N LEOMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 N LEOMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College