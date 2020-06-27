All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
3684 E SAN PEDRO Place
3684 E SAN PEDRO Place

3684 East San Pedro Place · No Longer Available
Location

3684 East San Pedro Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
STUNNING HOME W/CASITA LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL GATED ALICANTE at VALENCIA. SINGLE LEVEL TW Lewis home w/gorgeous high-end features, 12' Ceiling & built-ins throughout. Backs to lush common area & community lake/fountain, Close to community walking path. 3 BRs, 3 1/2 baths in main home & 1 BR, 1 Bath in Casita. Grand Foyer Entrance, Formal Dining, Huge Gourmet Kitchen features Breakfast Nook overlooking covered patio, pool & grassy area. Family Room overlooks Kitchen & Dining Room for an open concept feel. Oversize Master Suite is split from other bedrooms with his/hers walk-in closets & vanity areas, large Soaking Tub & Walk-in Shower. Front Courtyard is very private w/cozy fireplace. Covered RV area, 2 Car Garage. Pool & Lawn Service included. Must see to appreciate all this home offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place have any available units?
3684 E SAN PEDRO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place have?
Some of 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place currently offering any rent specials?
3684 E SAN PEDRO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place pet-friendly?
No, 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place offer parking?
Yes, 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place offers parking.
Does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place have a pool?
Yes, 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place has a pool.
Does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place have accessible units?
No, 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3684 E SAN PEDRO Place has units with dishwashers.
