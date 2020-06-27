3684 E SAN PEDRO Place

Amenities

STUNNING HOME W/CASITA LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL GATED ALICANTE at VALENCIA. SINGLE LEVEL TW Lewis home w/gorgeous high-end features, 12' Ceiling & built-ins throughout. Backs to lush common area & community lake/fountain, Close to community walking path. 3 BRs, 3 1/2 baths in main home & 1 BR, 1 Bath in Casita. Grand Foyer Entrance, Formal Dining, Huge Gourmet Kitchen features Breakfast Nook overlooking covered patio, pool & grassy area. Family Room overlooks Kitchen & Dining Room for an open concept feel. Oversize Master Suite is split from other bedrooms with his/hers walk-in closets & vanity areas, large Soaking Tub & Walk-in Shower. Front Courtyard is very private w/cozy fireplace. Covered RV area, 2 Car Garage. Pool & Lawn Service included. Must see to appreciate all this home offers!