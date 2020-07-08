All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

3680 S Heath Way

3680 South Heath Way · No Longer Available
Location

3680 South Heath Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Welcome to your island paradise right here in Carmel Bay - Welcome to your island paradise right here in Carmel Bay. Situated in the highly sought after lake & golf course community of Ocotillo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a premium waterfront lot with stunning sunset views. This home is warm and inviting with vinyl plank flooring, built-in entertainment niche, eat-in kitchen with grey-tone granite counter tops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find a split floor plan with guest bedrooms and full bath, master suite with full ensuite bath & walk in closet. Step outside to the extended covered patio, kool decking to the pool, lush grass and fruit trees. A few steps down to your paddle boat for a quick stroll around the lake. Close to shopping, fine dining and A+ rated schools. Weekly pool & landscaping Included

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5783155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 S Heath Way have any available units?
3680 S Heath Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3680 S Heath Way have?
Some of 3680 S Heath Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 S Heath Way currently offering any rent specials?
3680 S Heath Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 S Heath Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3680 S Heath Way is pet friendly.
Does 3680 S Heath Way offer parking?
No, 3680 S Heath Way does not offer parking.
Does 3680 S Heath Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3680 S Heath Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 S Heath Way have a pool?
Yes, 3680 S Heath Way has a pool.
Does 3680 S Heath Way have accessible units?
No, 3680 S Heath Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 S Heath Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 S Heath Way does not have units with dishwashers.

