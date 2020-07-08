3680 S Heath Way

Amenities

Welcome to your island paradise right here in Carmel Bay - Welcome to your island paradise right here in Carmel Bay. Situated in the highly sought after lake & golf course community of Ocotillo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a premium waterfront lot with stunning sunset views. This home is warm and inviting with vinyl plank flooring, built-in entertainment niche, eat-in kitchen with grey-tone granite counter tops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find a split floor plan with guest bedrooms and full bath, master suite with full ensuite bath & walk in closet. Step outside to the extended covered patio, kool decking to the pool, lush grass and fruit trees. A few steps down to your paddle boat for a quick stroll around the lake. Close to shopping, fine dining and A+ rated schools. Weekly pool & landscaping Included



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5783155)