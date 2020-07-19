3672 East Honeysuckle Drive

Amenities

Vacant and move-in ready! New built 2017 in Layton Lakes! Community has lake, community pool. Very convenient location, close to SanTan 202 freeway, SanTan Village shopping and dinning places. 2 story house with 3 bedrooms, efficient AC system with 3 temperature control, security system. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Brick pavements and gravels in yard for entertainment. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer all included! Gate code 8181.



NO smoking! No cat, One small dog is OK (prefer no dog). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1550 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit and $250 pet fee if applicable.

