Chandler, AZ
3672 East Honeysuckle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3672 East Honeysuckle Drive

3672 E Honeysuckle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3672 E Honeysuckle Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant and move-in ready! New built 2017 in Layton Lakes! Community has lake, community pool. Very convenient location, close to SanTan 202 freeway, SanTan Village shopping and dinning places. 2 story house with 3 bedrooms, efficient AC system with 3 temperature control, security system. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Brick pavements and gravels in yard for entertainment. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer all included! Gate code 8181.

NO smoking! No cat, One small dog is OK (prefer no dog). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1550 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit and $250 pet fee if applicable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
3672 East Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3672 East Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
No, 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive has a pool.
Does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3672 East Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
