3670 East San Mateo Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is it! Your opportunity to live in Chandler's exclusive gated community Valencia! You will love this incredibly upgraded 4 bedroom, Bonus Room and 2.5 bath single story TW Lewis home. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range, custom backsplash. Butlers pantry, wine rack. Family room with built-in entertainment wall unit, formal living and dining room. Private home office w/ custom executive desk. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and private access to the back patio. Luxurious master bathroom with custom tiled snail shower. 10' ceilings, 20' tile flooring, upgraded carpet, shutters, custom drapery, and fans throughout. Backyard features include built-in gas BBQ w/Cantera tile counter & sink. Gas fire pit w/seat, water fountain, outdoor shed for additional storage and Extended paver patio/artificial turf. Gated community offering sparkling lakes, walking/bike paths, playgrounds & basketball courts.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lbs)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.