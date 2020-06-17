All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3670 East San Mateo Way
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:28 AM

3670 East San Mateo Way

3670 East San Mateo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3670 East San Mateo Way, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is it! Your opportunity to live in Chandler's exclusive gated community Valencia! You will love this incredibly upgraded 4 bedroom, Bonus Room and 2.5 bath single story TW Lewis home. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range, custom backsplash. Butlers pantry, wine rack. Family room with built-in entertainment wall unit, formal living and dining room. Private home office w/ custom executive desk. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and private access to the back patio. Luxurious master bathroom with custom tiled snail shower. 10' ceilings, 20' tile flooring, upgraded carpet, shutters, custom drapery, and fans throughout. Backyard features include built-in gas BBQ w/Cantera tile counter & sink. Gas fire pit w/seat, water fountain, outdoor shed for additional storage and Extended paver patio/artificial turf. Gated community offering sparkling lakes, walking/bike paths, playgrounds & basketball courts.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lbs)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 East San Mateo Way have any available units?
3670 East San Mateo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 East San Mateo Way have?
Some of 3670 East San Mateo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 East San Mateo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3670 East San Mateo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 East San Mateo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3670 East San Mateo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3670 East San Mateo Way offer parking?
No, 3670 East San Mateo Way does not offer parking.
Does 3670 East San Mateo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 East San Mateo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 East San Mateo Way have a pool?
No, 3670 East San Mateo Way does not have a pool.
Does 3670 East San Mateo Way have accessible units?
No, 3670 East San Mateo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 East San Mateo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3670 East San Mateo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

