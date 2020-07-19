All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3651 E COLONIAL Drive

3651 East Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3651 East Colonial Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home inside and out! This Home has been Totally Remodeled! Floor plan features are 1700 Sq. Ft. 3 bed/2bath. This Home is an Entertainers Delight with a Large Great Room that is open to the Kitchen & a Wonderful Flagstone Patio with Water Feature. Kitchen boasts Cherry Cabinets, Beautiful Granite, Black Appliances, Shutters & Crown Molding. Great Room has Surround Sound, Entertainment Center, Crown Molding. Large Master with Bay Window, Walk-in Closet. M/Bath has Granite, Double Sinks, Tiled Step-in Shower. Your Guest will enjoy their Private Suite, Lovely Remodeled Bath/Granite/All Tile Walk-in Shower/Vessel Sink. Third Bedroom has Built-In Queen Murphy Bed and Desk. Front has Large Flagstone Patio where you will Enjoy Green Turf and beautiful Rose bushes. LOCATION, , LOCATION this home is in the Center of Subdivision and Close to the Wonderful Amenities Solera has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive have any available units?
3651 E COLONIAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive have?
Some of 3651 E COLONIAL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 E COLONIAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3651 E COLONIAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 E COLONIAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3651 E COLONIAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3651 E COLONIAL Drive offers parking.
Does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 E COLONIAL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive have a pool?
No, 3651 E COLONIAL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3651 E COLONIAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 E COLONIAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 E COLONIAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
