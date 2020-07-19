3651 E COLONIAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home inside and out! This Home has been Totally Remodeled! Floor plan features are 1700 Sq. Ft. 3 bed/2bath. This Home is an Entertainers Delight with a Large Great Room that is open to the Kitchen & a Wonderful Flagstone Patio with Water Feature. Kitchen boasts Cherry Cabinets, Beautiful Granite, Black Appliances, Shutters & Crown Molding. Great Room has Surround Sound, Entertainment Center, Crown Molding. Large Master with Bay Window, Walk-in Closet. M/Bath has Granite, Double Sinks, Tiled Step-in Shower. Your Guest will enjoy their Private Suite, Lovely Remodeled Bath/Granite/All Tile Walk-in Shower/Vessel Sink. Third Bedroom has Built-In Queen Murphy Bed and Desk. Front has Large Flagstone Patio where you will Enjoy Green Turf and beautiful Rose bushes. LOCATION, , LOCATION this home is in the Center of Subdivision and Close to the Wonderful Amenities Solera has to offer!