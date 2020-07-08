All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3641 S. Arizona Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3641 S. Arizona Place
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3641 S. Arizona Place

3641 South Arizona Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3641 South Arizona Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
3641 S. Arizona Place Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home In Chandler! - Beautiful home in Chandler that offers many amenities! Home has open floor plan with neutral tones throughout the home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fire place for cooler months. Master suite has walk in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual vanities! Guest bath has stainless steel vessel sink. Backyard has elevated gas fireplace surrounded by fragmented glass pieces and covered patio ready to entertain! Home is also close to shopping and entertainment, Target, Starbucks and LA Fitness! Call NOW!!!

The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1750
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1750
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) Pets are subject to landlord approval.

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5789128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 S. Arizona Place have any available units?
3641 S. Arizona Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 S. Arizona Place have?
Some of 3641 S. Arizona Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 S. Arizona Place currently offering any rent specials?
3641 S. Arizona Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 S. Arizona Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 S. Arizona Place is pet friendly.
Does 3641 S. Arizona Place offer parking?
No, 3641 S. Arizona Place does not offer parking.
Does 3641 S. Arizona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 S. Arizona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 S. Arizona Place have a pool?
No, 3641 S. Arizona Place does not have a pool.
Does 3641 S. Arizona Place have accessible units?
No, 3641 S. Arizona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 S. Arizona Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3641 S. Arizona Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College