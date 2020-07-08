Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

3641 S. Arizona Place Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home In Chandler! - Beautiful home in Chandler that offers many amenities! Home has open floor plan with neutral tones throughout the home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fire place for cooler months. Master suite has walk in closet, separate shower and tub, and dual vanities! Guest bath has stainless steel vessel sink. Backyard has elevated gas fireplace surrounded by fragmented glass pieces and covered patio ready to entertain! Home is also close to shopping and entertainment, Target, Starbucks and LA Fitness! Call NOW!!!



The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1750

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1750

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) Pets are subject to landlord approval.



Upon approved application the $1750 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5789128)