All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 364 W THOMPSON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
364 W THOMPSON Place
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

364 W THOMPSON Place

364 West Thompson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

364 West Thompson Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wow what a gorgeous property...This 3bed/2bath home has many upgrades: House boasts: Granite Counters, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Fixtures and Lighting, Stainless Appliances, Tile and Laminate Flooring, Pool, Covered Patio, Large Master Retreat with Bay Window, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet and Separate Tub/Shower. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Landscape and Pool service INCLUDED. Wonderful Hamilton High School District. Close to Loop 202 for quick commute anywhere in the Valley. Shopping, Dining and Entertainment nearby. Do not miss out on this wonderful opportunity. Owner is open to a longer term lease as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 W THOMPSON Place have any available units?
364 W THOMPSON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 W THOMPSON Place have?
Some of 364 W THOMPSON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 W THOMPSON Place currently offering any rent specials?
364 W THOMPSON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 W THOMPSON Place pet-friendly?
No, 364 W THOMPSON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 364 W THOMPSON Place offer parking?
Yes, 364 W THOMPSON Place offers parking.
Does 364 W THOMPSON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 W THOMPSON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 W THOMPSON Place have a pool?
Yes, 364 W THOMPSON Place has a pool.
Does 364 W THOMPSON Place have accessible units?
No, 364 W THOMPSON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 364 W THOMPSON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 W THOMPSON Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College