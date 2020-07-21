364 W THOMPSON Place

Amenities

Wow what a gorgeous property...This 3bed/2bath home has many upgrades: House boasts: Granite Counters, Vaulted Ceilings, Upgraded Fixtures and Lighting, Stainless Appliances, Tile and Laminate Flooring, Pool, Covered Patio, Large Master Retreat with Bay Window, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet and Separate Tub/Shower. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Landscape and Pool service INCLUDED. Wonderful Hamilton High School District. Close to Loop 202 for quick commute anywhere in the Valley. Shopping, Dining and Entertainment nearby. Do not miss out on this wonderful opportunity. Owner is open to a longer term lease as well.