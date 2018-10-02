3437 W Galveston ST 21246299 (001)

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 bedroom home in Chandler! - Beautiful single story home in prime Chandler location! Great open floor plan is complete with tile & wood flooring and lots ofwindows that allow for natural light. Open kitchen features touch sensor faucet, black appliances, plenty of cabinets & granite counter space, and center island w/breakfast bar. Extra large master bedroom, a HUGE walk-in closet and a phenomenal custom designed w/ multiple shower heads & beautiful tile surround. Backyard is complete w/ custom built in BBQ, extended covered patio & desert landscape. Close to elementary school, Chandler mall, freeway, and everything you need & want! Prewired for surround sound for all of your entertainment needs!!



(RLNE5055725)