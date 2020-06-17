3330 South Gilbert Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel 24hr gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed

Stunning Luxury Condo in the lush, quiet, resort-style gated community of Santana Ridge. Bright and spacious floorplan, with a gourmet kitchen showcasing gleaming granite counters and stainless steel GE appliances. This GATED community features a Gorgeous Clubhouse, two sparkling heated pools with ramada and gas barbecue areas, 24-hour fitness center with State-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment, and multiple flat screen TV's with private audio. Located close to the 202 Freeway, shopping and dining. Come and see for yourself what resort style, maintenance free living looks like. Please call 480-812-9999

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.