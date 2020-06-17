All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:48 PM

3330 South Gilbert Road

3330 South Gilbert Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1142172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3330 South Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sunwest Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2084 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Stunning Luxury Condo in the lush, quiet, resort-style gated community of Santana Ridge. Bright and spacious floorplan, with a gourmet kitchen showcasing gleaming granite counters and stainless steel GE appliances. This GATED community features a Gorgeous Clubhouse, two sparkling heated pools with ramada and gas barbecue areas, 24-hour fitness center with State-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment, and multiple flat screen TV's with private audio. Located close to the 202 Freeway, shopping and dining. Come and see for yourself what resort style, maintenance free living looks like. Please call 480-812-9999
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 South Gilbert Road have any available units?
3330 South Gilbert Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 South Gilbert Road have?
Some of 3330 South Gilbert Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 South Gilbert Road currently offering any rent specials?
3330 South Gilbert Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 South Gilbert Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 South Gilbert Road is pet friendly.
Does 3330 South Gilbert Road offer parking?
No, 3330 South Gilbert Road does not offer parking.
Does 3330 South Gilbert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 South Gilbert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 South Gilbert Road have a pool?
Yes, 3330 South Gilbert Road has a pool.
Does 3330 South Gilbert Road have accessible units?
No, 3330 South Gilbert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 South Gilbert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 South Gilbert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
