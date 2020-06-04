All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

3214 N Ash Drive

3214 North Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3214 North Ash Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Woodglen

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
3214 N Ash Drive Available 05/15/19 Great 3 bd/2 ba in Chandler! - Well cared for 3 bd/2 ba home on Dobson & Elliott!! Spacious open floor plan with a brick fireplace!! Dining area opens up to the backyard through gorgeous french doors! Easy backyard to maintain with mature trees! Extra storage in garage in a great location close to freeways and shopping!! Call Now!

Security Deposit $1050.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
No Pets Please

Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1050.00 security deposit & $250.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 N Ash Drive have any available units?
3214 N Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3214 N Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3214 N Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 N Ash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3214 N Ash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3214 N Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3214 N Ash Drive offers parking.
Does 3214 N Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 N Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 N Ash Drive have a pool?
No, 3214 N Ash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3214 N Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 3214 N Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 N Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 N Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 N Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 N Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
