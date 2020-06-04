Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities garage

3214 N Ash Drive Available 05/15/19 Great 3 bd/2 ba in Chandler! - Well cared for 3 bd/2 ba home on Dobson & Elliott!! Spacious open floor plan with a brick fireplace!! Dining area opens up to the backyard through gorgeous french doors! Easy backyard to maintain with mature trees! Extra storage in garage in a great location close to freeways and shopping!! Call Now!



Security Deposit $1050.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

No Pets Please



Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1050.00 security deposit & $250.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4828878)