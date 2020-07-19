All apartments in Chandler
320 W ROADRUNNER Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 W ROADRUNNER Drive

320 West Roadrunner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 West Roadrunner Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in desirable Carino Estates! Open and spacious, with neutral colors, this well maintained home has lots of upgrades throughout including the kitchen with Silestone counters, marble tile backsplash, roll out shelves in cabinets, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The home has lots of natural light and has an open floor plan with space for large gatherings. Bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space, including the huge Master Bedroom and bathroom with it's walk-in closet. The large backyard has no two stories behind, a large covered patio and sparkling blue pool can be an inviting retreat for relaxing or entertaining on weekends.Three car garage offers plenty storage and a work space. Pool and yard maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive have any available units?
320 W ROADRUNNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive have?
Some of 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 W ROADRUNNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive offers parking.
Does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive has a pool.
Does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 W ROADRUNNER Drive has units with dishwashers.
