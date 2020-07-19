320 W ROADRUNNER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in desirable Carino Estates! Open and spacious, with neutral colors, this well maintained home has lots of upgrades throughout including the kitchen with Silestone counters, marble tile backsplash, roll out shelves in cabinets, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The home has lots of natural light and has an open floor plan with space for large gatherings. Bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space, including the huge Master Bedroom and bathroom with it's walk-in closet. The large backyard has no two stories behind, a large covered patio and sparkling blue pool can be an inviting retreat for relaxing or entertaining on weekends.Three car garage offers plenty storage and a work space. Pool and yard maintenance included in rent.