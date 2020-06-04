3133 S Scarlet Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming soon! - MUST SEE! Charming Chandler Neighborhood and Beautiful 4bedroom /2.5 bath home. -



Built in 2016 this Stunning two stories, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in the beautiful Layton Lakes Community! Spacious great room floor plan, tile throughout the home downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two car Garage.



Highly desirable Layton Lakes community is unbeatable with community pool, parks, playgrounds, and gorgeous views! Tenant to verify all facts, figures, and school info. Tenant to pay rent/ plus tax.



