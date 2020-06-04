All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

3133 S Scarlet Ln.

3133 South Scarlet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3133 South Scarlet Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon! - MUST SEE! Charming Chandler Neighborhood and Beautiful 4bedroom /2.5 bath home. -

Built in 2016 this Stunning two stories, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in the beautiful Layton Lakes Community! Spacious great room floor plan, tile throughout the home downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two car Garage.

Highly desirable Layton Lakes community is unbeatable with community pool, parks, playgrounds, and gorgeous views! Tenant to verify all facts, figures, and school info. Tenant to pay rent/ plus tax.

PLEASE NOTE, HOME IS OCCUPIED, SCHEDULE SHOWINGS BY TEXTING JENNIFER AT 480-213-7361

AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2019

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE4863273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. have any available units?
3133 S Scarlet Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. have?
Some of 3133 S Scarlet Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 S Scarlet Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3133 S Scarlet Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 S Scarlet Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3133 S Scarlet Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3133 S Scarlet Ln. offers parking.
Does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 S Scarlet Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 3133 S Scarlet Ln. has a pool.
Does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3133 S Scarlet Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 S Scarlet Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 S Scarlet Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
