Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

3112 E BELLERIVE Drive

3112 East Bellerive Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 East Bellerive Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This 5 bedroom/3 bath/2 car garage plus a casita with its beautiful courtyard is a must-see! The main home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tile throughout the heart of the home with laminate flooring in the secondary bedrooms. The master retreat offers plush carpeting, bay windows and direct access to the patio & backyard. Kitchen comprises of granite counter-tops, stainless steel under-mount sink, tiled backsplash, large kitchen island and pantry. The Casita with its full bathroom offers privacy and is an ideal space for parents, in-laws, teenagers, or guests. To top it off, the home is a short walk to the community swimming pool and neighborhood park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive have any available units?
3112 E BELLERIVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive have?
Some of 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 E BELLERIVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive has a pool.
Does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 E BELLERIVE Drive has units with dishwashers.

