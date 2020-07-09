3112 E BELLERIVE Drive

Amenities

This 5 bedroom/3 bath/2 car garage plus a casita with its beautiful courtyard is a must-see! The main home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tile throughout the heart of the home with laminate flooring in the secondary bedrooms. The master retreat offers plush carpeting, bay windows and direct access to the patio & backyard. Kitchen comprises of granite counter-tops, stainless steel under-mount sink, tiled backsplash, large kitchen island and pantry. The Casita with its full bathroom offers privacy and is an ideal space for parents, in-laws, teenagers, or guests. To top it off, the home is a short walk to the community swimming pool and neighborhood park.