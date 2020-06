Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Oasis model, 1344 Sq. ft. 2 bed 2 bath with a separate den. 2 car garage, tile in all the right areas. North/South facing. Oak cabinetry, great room floor plan and fully furnished, inventory available.Queen in master and in second bedroom, pull out sofa in den. This 55+ and better Active Adult community has something for everyone. Enjoy the rec club house, pool, tennis courts, hot tub, crafts and much more! Long Term Welcome.