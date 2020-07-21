All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3080 S Dakota Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3080 S Dakota Pl.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3080 S Dakota Pl.

3080 South Dakota Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3080 South Dakota Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4Bedroom / 2Bath Home!! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with over 2100 sq ft. This lovely single story home has so much to offer! Nestled in the quite neighborhood of Hamilton Heights. Open spacious floor plan, with large family room and kitchen. Kitchen has lovely granite counter tops and large island. Carpet and tile flooring through out. Great size lot with tons of landscaping, artificial grass in back. Extended parking and built in storage in garage. Hurry before this home is gone!

Nearby schools include Hamilton High School, Evit - Hamilton High School and Life Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons, Sprouts Farmers Market and Electric Vehicle Charging Station. Nearby coffee shops include Einstein Bros Bagels, McDonald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Peter Piper Pizza, Honmachi Japanese Restaurant and Cold Stone Creamery. 3080 S Dakota Pl is near Tumbleweed Park, Paseo Vista Recreation Area and Folley Park.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE4975713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 S Dakota Pl. have any available units?
3080 S Dakota Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 S Dakota Pl. have?
Some of 3080 S Dakota Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 S Dakota Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3080 S Dakota Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 S Dakota Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 S Dakota Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3080 S Dakota Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3080 S Dakota Pl. offers parking.
Does 3080 S Dakota Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3080 S Dakota Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 S Dakota Pl. have a pool?
No, 3080 S Dakota Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3080 S Dakota Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3080 S Dakota Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 S Dakota Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3080 S Dakota Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College