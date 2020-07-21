Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities coffee bar parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4Bedroom / 2Bath Home!! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with over 2100 sq ft. This lovely single story home has so much to offer! Nestled in the quite neighborhood of Hamilton Heights. Open spacious floor plan, with large family room and kitchen. Kitchen has lovely granite counter tops and large island. Carpet and tile flooring through out. Great size lot with tons of landscaping, artificial grass in back. Extended parking and built in storage in garage. Hurry before this home is gone!



Nearby schools include Hamilton High School, Evit - Hamilton High School and Life Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons, Sprouts Farmers Market and Electric Vehicle Charging Station. Nearby coffee shops include Einstein Bros Bagels, McDonald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Peter Piper Pizza, Honmachi Japanese Restaurant and Cold Stone Creamery. 3080 S Dakota Pl is near Tumbleweed Park, Paseo Vista Recreation Area and Folley Park.



(RLNE4975713)