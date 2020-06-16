All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place

3076 East Blue Ridge Place · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3076 East Blue Ridge Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Brooks Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED SIESTA FIESTA speaks for itself. Large ranch style home with lots of room to spread out. Popular split floor plan with Master one one side and other bedrooms on then other. Step inside to the view of the palm tree lined resort backyard though the picture windows in the living room. You won't believe your eyes when you see this one. Says vacation 365 days a year. The kitchen is open and inviting for gathering, cooking with family and friends or just hanging out. The open concept family room and dining room are cozy with dining for 8 and cozy seating in the sectional for everyone. Large Smart TV's are in every room with Directv and streaming available. The gamer room can double as a bedroom with a sofa sleeper, but also is a get away for those who want to play or just watch a movie in private. The large master boasts a comfy king sized bed, TV and direct access to the backyard pool and spa. Double sinks, a large walk in shower and tub in addition to the walk in closet complete this retreat. The second bedroom has a walk in, King Bed and TV. Bedrooms three and four have queen beds and TV's too. They all share a large full bath with tub and shower combo. There is a great laundry room and two car garage and plenty of parking.

The resort backyard...is simply amazing. Large Pool and Spa with swim step for lounging. The spa is large and inviting any time of the year. The pergola is a perfect place to kick it with a little shade between dips. Enjoy the outdoor living room with seating for the whole family. Dine outdoors alfresco after barbequing in the built in BBQ. Have a nightcap or roast some marshmallows at the firepit. Play a game of cornhole on the grassy area and then rinse off after in the outdoor shower.

Close to shopping, Costco, walk to restaurants, bank, Sprouts and more. This is a winner and don't let it get by you...book today.

Pool/Spa heat fee $450 per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place have any available units?
3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place have?
Some of 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place currently offering any rent specials?
3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place pet-friendly?
No, 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place offer parking?
Yes, 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place does offer parking.
Does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place have a pool?
Yes, 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place has a pool.
Does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place have accessible units?
No, 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity