3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED SIESTA FIESTA speaks for itself. Large ranch style home with lots of room to spread out. Popular split floor plan with Master one one side and other bedrooms on then other. Step inside to the view of the palm tree lined resort backyard though the picture windows in the living room. You won't believe your eyes when you see this one. Says vacation 365 days a year. The kitchen is open and inviting for gathering, cooking with family and friends or just hanging out. The open concept family room and dining room are cozy with dining for 8 and cozy seating in the sectional for everyone. Large Smart TV's are in every room with Directv and streaming available. The gamer room can double as a bedroom with a sofa sleeper, but also is a get away for those who want to play or just watch a movie in private. The large master boasts a comfy king sized bed, TV and direct access to the backyard pool and spa. Double sinks, a large walk in shower and tub in addition to the walk in closet complete this retreat. The second bedroom has a walk in, King Bed and TV. Bedrooms three and four have queen beds and TV's too. They all share a large full bath with tub and shower combo. There is a great laundry room and two car garage and plenty of parking.



The resort backyard...is simply amazing. Large Pool and Spa with swim step for lounging. The spa is large and inviting any time of the year. The pergola is a perfect place to kick it with a little shade between dips. Enjoy the outdoor living room with seating for the whole family. Dine outdoors alfresco after barbequing in the built in BBQ. Have a nightcap or roast some marshmallows at the firepit. Play a game of cornhole on the grassy area and then rinse off after in the outdoor shower.



Close to shopping, Costco, walk to restaurants, bank, Sprouts and more. This is a winner and don't let it get by you...book today.



Pool/Spa heat fee $450 per week.