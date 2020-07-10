All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:23 AM

3053 E Sunrise Pl

3053 E Sunrise Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3053 E Sunrise Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbc9d94031 ---- *This property is still tenant occupied. Please do not disturb them. Showings will begin June 13th. .Spectacular Layton Lakes .Brand New Home w/ open floor plan .4 Bedroom2.5 bath home all on one level .Tiled entry, New Carpets t/o .Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Gas stove, Granite Counter Tops, pantry, kitchen island,upgraded cabinets .Familyroom has oversized sliders to the covered patio .Bonus Room .Master bath has his and hers sinks, 2 walk in closets, oversized shower .Split Bedroom floorplan .Oversized laundry room with washer and dryer .Desert Landscaping in the front with auto watering .Artificial Turf in the rear yard,pavers and citrus trees .Covered patio with access to the 1/2 bathroom .3 Car garage w/ epoxy flooring .No Neighbors behind .Tennis courts, splash pad, walking trails, baseball fieldss and acres of parks!Shaded ramadas host picnic tables and barbeque grills for small or large events. Tot lots are a fun place for the kids to get outside and play. The birthday pavilion allows you to celebrate all of life\'s joys with friends and neighbors. *Security Deposits: .$1,700.00 Refundable .$500.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee .Sorry, no pets are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 E Sunrise Pl have any available units?
3053 E Sunrise Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 E Sunrise Pl have?
Some of 3053 E Sunrise Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 E Sunrise Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3053 E Sunrise Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 E Sunrise Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3053 E Sunrise Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3053 E Sunrise Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3053 E Sunrise Pl offers parking.
Does 3053 E Sunrise Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 E Sunrise Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 E Sunrise Pl have a pool?
No, 3053 E Sunrise Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3053 E Sunrise Pl have accessible units?
No, 3053 E Sunrise Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 E Sunrise Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 E Sunrise Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

