3053 E Sunrise Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbc9d94031 ---- *This property is still tenant occupied. Please do not disturb them. Showings will begin June 13th. .Spectacular Layton Lakes .Brand New Home w/ open floor plan .4 Bedroom2.5 bath home all on one level .Tiled entry, New Carpets t/o .Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Gas stove, Granite Counter Tops, pantry, kitchen island,upgraded cabinets .Familyroom has oversized sliders to the covered patio .Bonus Room .Master bath has his and hers sinks, 2 walk in closets, oversized shower .Split Bedroom floorplan .Oversized laundry room with washer and dryer .Desert Landscaping in the front with auto watering .Artificial Turf in the rear yard,pavers and citrus trees .Covered patio with access to the 1/2 bathroom .3 Car garage w/ epoxy flooring .No Neighbors behind .Tennis courts, splash pad, walking trails, baseball fieldss and acres of parks!Shaded ramadas host picnic tables and barbeque grills for small or large events. Tot lots are a fun place for the kids to get outside and play. The birthday pavilion allows you to celebrate all of life\'s joys with friends and neighbors. *Security Deposits: .$1,700.00 Refundable .$500.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee .Sorry, no pets are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.