3031 E Lark Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbff1a8054 ---- Walk into this beauty where you will find an open floor plan, roomy kitchen with beautiful flooring, spacious master bath with separate tub and tasteful desert landscaping. This home boasts North/South exposure, enclosed two car garage, covered patio, separate den, and outdoor pergola. Make this your next home before someone else does! 1 pet only. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin 1.5% TPT tax $300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Biking Walking Path Disposal Neighborhood Playground Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit