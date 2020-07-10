All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

3031 E Lark Dr

3031 East Lark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3031 East Lark Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbff1a8054 ---- Walk into this beauty where you will find an open floor plan, roomy kitchen with beautiful flooring, spacious master bath with separate tub and tasteful desert landscaping. This home boasts North/South exposure, enclosed two car garage, covered patio, separate den, and outdoor pergola. Make this your next home before someone else does! 1 pet only. Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% Monthly Admin 1.5% TPT tax $300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval Security deposit equal to one months rent 2 Car Garage Biking Walking Path Disposal Neighborhood Playground Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit

