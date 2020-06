2969 N Oregon St. Unit 13

Amenities

SUPER RARE 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Sonoma Village, Chandler - SUPER RARE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN SONOMA VILLAGE. JUST A FEW STEPS FROM COMMUNITY POOL AND HEATED SPA. ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING WITH EXTRA PARKING FOR GUESTS. CARPET UPSTAIRS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS. OUTSIDE STORAGE AREA. LARGE GREAT ROOM IS SEAMLESS WITH THE KITCHEN AND A SMALL YARD.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER ASIS LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



1.5 RENTAL TAX PER MONTH



(RLNE2518513)