All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2955 N Oregon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2955 N Oregon St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:36 PM

2955 N Oregon St

2955 North Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2955 North Oregon Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
This BRIGHT, IMMACULATE townhouse located in the heart of Chandler is a MUST SEE!!! 3bd 2.5 bath, north-south facing has a welcoming layout that you will love and DOES NOT lack storage!! Laminate flooring throughout downstairs and half bath. There is a HUGE under the stair storage closet along with extra storage on the patio. Nice kitchen with bar seating, upgraded, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Full size washer & dryer upstairs. All bedroom upstairs, master has vaulted ceiling and own bath. 1 covered carport directly behind the unit out the back gate patio. CLOSE to 60-101-202 freeways and shopping and restaurants. $1495.00/mo + 4% tax; $1495.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Tenant responsible for water & electric. Owner prefers no pets, however with addt'l $250 non refundable pet fee, may consider depending on size & breed. HOA ONLY ALLOWS 1 PET. Community Pool. INCOME MUST BE 3X'S MONTHLY RENT; 600+ CREDIT SCORES; GOOD RENTAL HISTORY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 N Oregon St have any available units?
2955 N Oregon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 N Oregon St have?
Some of 2955 N Oregon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 N Oregon St currently offering any rent specials?
2955 N Oregon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 N Oregon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 N Oregon St is pet friendly.
Does 2955 N Oregon St offer parking?
Yes, 2955 N Oregon St offers parking.
Does 2955 N Oregon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 N Oregon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 N Oregon St have a pool?
Yes, 2955 N Oregon St has a pool.
Does 2955 N Oregon St have accessible units?
No, 2955 N Oregon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 N Oregon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 N Oregon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College