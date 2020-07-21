2955 N Oregon St

Amenities

This BRIGHT, IMMACULATE townhouse located in the heart of Chandler is a MUST SEE!!! 3bd 2.5 bath, north-south facing has a welcoming layout that you will love and DOES NOT lack storage!! Laminate flooring throughout downstairs and half bath. There is a HUGE under the stair storage closet along with extra storage on the patio. Nice kitchen with bar seating, upgraded, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Full size washer & dryer upstairs. All bedroom upstairs, master has vaulted ceiling and own bath. 1 covered carport directly behind the unit out the back gate patio. CLOSE to 60-101-202 freeways and shopping and restaurants. $1495.00/mo + 4% tax; $1495.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. Tenant responsible for water & electric. Owner prefers no pets, however with addt'l $250 non refundable pet fee, may consider depending on size & breed. HOA ONLY ALLOWS 1 PET. Community Pool. INCOME MUST BE 3X'S MONTHLY RENT; 600+ CREDIT SCORES; GOOD RENTAL HISTORY.