286 W PALOMINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Wonderful move-in ready townhome in great central Chandler location. Newer 18x18 ceramic tile throughout along with newer paint and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen cabinets beautifully refinished. All appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer and built-in microwave) included. Private covered patio, perfect for BBQ grill and outdoor table/chairs. Quiet, tranquil location towards the back of the complex. Community features a large pool with heated spa. Covered parking along with plenty of additional guest parking close by. Large additional storage room. Close to shopping, movies, restaurants, along with great US60 & 101 freeway access.