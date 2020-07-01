All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

286 W PALOMINO Drive

286 West Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

286 West Palomino Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Wonderful move-in ready townhome in great central Chandler location. Newer 18x18 ceramic tile throughout along with newer paint and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen cabinets beautifully refinished. All appliances (refrigerator, washer/dryer and built-in microwave) included. Private covered patio, perfect for BBQ grill and outdoor table/chairs. Quiet, tranquil location towards the back of the complex. Community features a large pool with heated spa. Covered parking along with plenty of additional guest parking close by. Large additional storage room. Close to shopping, movies, restaurants, along with great US60 & 101 freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 W PALOMINO Drive have any available units?
286 W PALOMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 W PALOMINO Drive have?
Some of 286 W PALOMINO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 W PALOMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
286 W PALOMINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 W PALOMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 286 W PALOMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 286 W PALOMINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 286 W PALOMINO Drive offers parking.
Does 286 W PALOMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 W PALOMINO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 W PALOMINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 286 W PALOMINO Drive has a pool.
Does 286 W PALOMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 286 W PALOMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 286 W PALOMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 W PALOMINO Drive has units with dishwashers.

