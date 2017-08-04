All apartments in Chandler
286 W Palomino Dr #58

Location

286 W Palomino Dr, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Chandler Condo - Cozy affordable condo in desirable Chandler conveniently located just a few miles from great shops and restaurants in the downtown area.

*Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4153446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 have any available units?
286 W Palomino Dr #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 286 W Palomino Dr #58 currently offering any rent specials?
286 W Palomino Dr #58 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 W Palomino Dr #58 pet-friendly?
No, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 offer parking?
No, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 does not offer parking.
Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 have a pool?
No, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 does not have a pool.
Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 have accessible units?
No, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 W Palomino Dr #58 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 W Palomino Dr #58 has units with air conditioning.
