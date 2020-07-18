2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large beautiful 4BR/2.5Ba home with new paint and carpet that is ready for immediate move in. Downstairs has separate Living and Family Rooms with a large Kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find a Loft, Large Master BR and 3 other rooms. There are also Master Bath and Kids bathroom upstairs. Backyard has a little bit of grass and easy to maintain. House is in the beautiful community of Cooper Commons. House is close to Hull Elementary, Great Hearts and San Tan Jr. High. A lot of shopping and restaurants also close by. House comes with all the appliances. Well trained pets might be allowed. Move in requires 1 month security deposit and first month's rent. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona.Available for Immediate viewing and Move In.