All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive

2821 East Cherry Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2821 East Cherry Hills Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large beautiful 4BR/2.5Ba home with new paint and carpet that is ready for immediate move in. Downstairs has separate Living and Family Rooms with a large Kitchen and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find a Loft, Large Master BR and 3 other rooms. There are also Master Bath and Kids bathroom upstairs. Backyard has a little bit of grass and easy to maintain. House is in the beautiful community of Cooper Commons. House is close to Hull Elementary, Great Hearts and San Tan Jr. High. A lot of shopping and restaurants also close by. House comes with all the appliances. Well trained pets might be allowed. Move in requires 1 month security deposit and first month's rent. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona.Available for Immediate viewing and Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive offer parking?
No, 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 E CHERRY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College