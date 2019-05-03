2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive

Amenities
This single level, 4 bedroom/2.5 bath/3 car garage home is a must see and is available for move-in!!! The open concept floor plan includes a formal dining room that opens up to the great room with built-in speakers. Spacious kitchen includes a raised kitchen island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a two zone oven and refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom has a separate sitting room that would make an ideal den or workout room. Home contains soft water, R/O system and washer and dryer. Backyard includes an extended covered patio, a beautiful sparkling pool, with a large side yard and an R/V Gate.