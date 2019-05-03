All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive

2793 East Winged Foot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2793 East Winged Foot Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This single level, 4 bedroom/2.5 bath/3 car garage home is a must see and is available for move-in!!! The open concept floor plan includes a formal dining room that opens up to the great room with built-in speakers. Spacious kitchen includes a raised kitchen island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a two zone oven and refrigerator. Spacious master bedroom has a separate sitting room that would make an ideal den or workout room. Home contains soft water, R/O system and washer and dryer. Backyard includes an extended covered patio, a beautiful sparkling pool, with a large side yard and an R/V Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive have any available units?
2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive have?
Some of 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive offers parking.
Does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive has a pool.
Does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive have accessible units?
No, 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2793 E WINGED FOOT Drive has units with dishwashers.

