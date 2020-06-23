2770 E SAN TAN Street

Amenities
Stunning rental. This home is immaculate and ready for occupancy immediately. While waiting to decide where to live in the Valley, starting over or if you are here for a temporary assignment this home will not disappoint. Pool with a water feature and a beautiful quiet neighborhood on a partial cul-de-sac in the heart of Chandler. Close to shopping and freeways you will not find a more perfect home. Spacious, open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, double doors to Master and 4th bedroom/office. Master has separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, island and breakfast nook. Formal living and dining room and cozy family room!