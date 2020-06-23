All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2770 E SAN TAN Street

2770 East San Tan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2770 East San Tan Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning rental. This home is immaculate and ready for occupancy immediately. While waiting to decide where to live in the Valley, starting over or if you are here for a temporary assignment this home will not disappoint. Pool with a water feature and a beautiful quiet neighborhood on a partial cul-de-sac in the heart of Chandler. Close to shopping and freeways you will not find a more perfect home. Spacious, open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, double doors to Master and 4th bedroom/office. Master has separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, island and breakfast nook. Formal living and dining room and cozy family room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 E SAN TAN Street have any available units?
2770 E SAN TAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 E SAN TAN Street have?
Some of 2770 E SAN TAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 E SAN TAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2770 E SAN TAN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 E SAN TAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2770 E SAN TAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2770 E SAN TAN Street offer parking?
No, 2770 E SAN TAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 2770 E SAN TAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2770 E SAN TAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 E SAN TAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 2770 E SAN TAN Street has a pool.
Does 2770 E SAN TAN Street have accessible units?
No, 2770 E SAN TAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 E SAN TAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2770 E SAN TAN Street has units with dishwashers.
