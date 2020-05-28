2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Gorgeous single level Chandler home available for rent. Come check out this home located on a quiet corner lot in desirable Cooper Commons. You will love living in this superb, peaceful community with amenities including a playground and a sparkling pool. Excellent floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious, open living area with soft plush carpet and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light throughout. Bright and inviting kitchen is complete with Stainless Steel appliances and a sunny breakfast nook. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a Master bath. Turf is being installed in the backyard to make it a low maintenance yard. Home comes with washer/dryer and a fridge. All within minutes of shopping, schools, and restaurants. Come check it out today.