Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place

2702 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Location

2702 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Gorgeous single level Chandler home available for rent. Come check out this home located on a quiet corner lot in desirable Cooper Commons. You will love living in this superb, peaceful community with amenities including a playground and a sparkling pool. Excellent floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious, open living area with soft plush carpet and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light throughout. Bright and inviting kitchen is complete with Stainless Steel appliances and a sunny breakfast nook. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a Master bath. Turf is being installed in the backyard to make it a low maintenance yard. Home comes with washer/dryer and a fridge. All within minutes of shopping, schools, and restaurants. Come check it out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place have any available units?
2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place have?
Some of 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place pet-friendly?
No, 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place offer parking?
Yes, 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place offers parking.
Does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place have a pool?
Yes, 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place has a pool.
Does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place have accessible units?
No, 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 E INDIAN WELLS Place has units with dishwashers.

