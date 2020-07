Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home with upgraded features. Granite in kitchen with beautiful stone back splash, hardwood flooring on first floor, tile in bathrooms and carpet in all bedrooms. First floor bedroom (can also be den/office), full bathroom on first floor and four other bedrooms on second floor. Window shutters throughout, synthetic grass in backyard.