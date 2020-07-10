2619 E. Hawken Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautifully upgraded and modern 3 bedroom for rent in a great location in Chandler. Near the 202 freeway and a city park this house. Laminate wood floors, tile (no carpet inside) comes with all appliances. Small front and backyard for easy maintenance. 2 car garage.

Tenant must have renters insurance in place. tenant is responsible for all utilities and front and backyard landscape maintenance. prefer no pets.



Move In Cost:

$1350 Rent, plus tax

$1350 Refundable security deposit

$150.00 1x Admin. Fee

$45, Application fee/per adult

*Renter\'s Insurance Required