2619 E. Hawken Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d792a92023 ----
Beautifully upgraded and modern 3 bedroom for rent in a great location in Chandler. Near the 202 freeway and a city park this house. Laminate wood floors, tile (no carpet inside) comes with all appliances. Small front and backyard for easy maintenance. 2 car garage.
Tenant must have renters insurance in place. tenant is responsible for all utilities and front and backyard landscape maintenance. prefer no pets.
Move In Cost:
$1350 Rent, plus tax
$1350 Refundable security deposit
$150.00 1x Admin. Fee
$45, Application fee/per adult
*Renter\'s Insurance Required