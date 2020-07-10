All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2619 E. Hawken Way

2619 East Hawken Way · No Longer Available
Location

2619 East Hawken Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d792a92023 ----
Beautifully upgraded and modern 3 bedroom for rent in a great location in Chandler. Near the 202 freeway and a city park this house. Laminate wood floors, tile (no carpet inside) comes with all appliances. Small front and backyard for easy maintenance. 2 car garage.
Tenant must have renters insurance in place. tenant is responsible for all utilities and front and backyard landscape maintenance. prefer no pets.

Move In Cost:
$1350 Rent, plus tax
$1350 Refundable security deposit
$150.00 1x Admin. Fee
$45, Application fee/per adult
*Renter\'s Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 E. Hawken Way have any available units?
2619 E. Hawken Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 E. Hawken Way have?
Some of 2619 E. Hawken Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 E. Hawken Way currently offering any rent specials?
2619 E. Hawken Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 E. Hawken Way pet-friendly?
No, 2619 E. Hawken Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2619 E. Hawken Way offer parking?
Yes, 2619 E. Hawken Way offers parking.
Does 2619 E. Hawken Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 E. Hawken Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 E. Hawken Way have a pool?
No, 2619 E. Hawken Way does not have a pool.
Does 2619 E. Hawken Way have accessible units?
No, 2619 E. Hawken Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 E. Hawken Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 E. Hawken Way does not have units with dishwashers.

