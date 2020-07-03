2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location!! Close to Chandler/Gilbert Community College, Loop 202 and tons of shopping, restaurants, and new Westcor Mall. BRAND NEW Carpet, Freshly Painted townhouse with Kitchen that has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, island, pantry. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER included. Tile on the main floor. Big loft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths and laundry upstairs. Private covered patio, fans in each room and many other upgrades. Grassy common areas, access to 3 community swimming pools, sports courts and kids play area and a 9 acre city park are just a few amenities for your enjoyment.