Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:11 PM

2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place

2600 East Springfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

2600 East Springfield Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location!! Close to Chandler/Gilbert Community College, Loop 202 and tons of shopping, restaurants, and new Westcor Mall. BRAND NEW Carpet, Freshly Painted townhouse with Kitchen that has granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, island, pantry. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER included. Tile on the main floor. Big loft, 3 bedrooms 2 baths and laundry upstairs. Private covered patio, fans in each room and many other upgrades. Grassy common areas, access to 3 community swimming pools, sports courts and kids play area and a 9 acre city park are just a few amenities for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place have any available units?
2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place have?
Some of 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place currently offering any rent specials?
2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place pet-friendly?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place offer parking?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place offers parking.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place have a pool?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place has a pool.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place have accessible units?
No, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 E SPRINGFIELD Place has units with dishwashers.

