All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2593 W. Ivanhoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2593 W. Ivanhoe St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2593 W. Ivanhoe St

2593 West Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2593 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2593 W. Ivanhoe St Available 09/07/19 Chandler "Raintree Ranch" - Great CHANDLER Location!!!! Beautiful Raintree Ranch ''Lake Community''! This Beautiful Home offer 3 bedrooms + den which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled/upgraded with granite counter-tops! Newer engineered hardwood flooring in ALL the Bedrooms! Over-sized Backyard Offers a Covered Patio and a Built-in BBQ. Very close to Freeways, Chandler Fashion Center & Several Restaurants.
Please Call Kelly: 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
Applications can be found at: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com

(RLNE2044777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St have any available units?
2593 W. Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St have?
Some of 2593 W. Ivanhoe St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2593 W. Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
2593 W. Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 W. Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
No, 2593 W. Ivanhoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St offer parking?
No, 2593 W. Ivanhoe St does not offer parking.
Does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 W. Ivanhoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St have a pool?
No, 2593 W. Ivanhoe St does not have a pool.
Does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 2593 W. Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 W. Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2593 W. Ivanhoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College