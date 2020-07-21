Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

2593 W. Ivanhoe St Available 09/07/19 Chandler "Raintree Ranch" - Great CHANDLER Location!!!! Beautiful Raintree Ranch ''Lake Community''! This Beautiful Home offer 3 bedrooms + den which can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled/upgraded with granite counter-tops! Newer engineered hardwood flooring in ALL the Bedrooms! Over-sized Backyard Offers a Covered Patio and a Built-in BBQ. Very close to Freeways, Chandler Fashion Center & Several Restaurants.

Please Call Kelly: 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com

Applications can be found at: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com



(RLNE2044777)