Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with POOL has been fully remodeled. Granite Counter tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, Two Tone Paint, 12 x 24 inch tile in all the common areas. The home features a large Open floorplan with the Great room and large dining area. Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets and large Island. Ceiling Fans, and sun sunscreens. No Cats. Tenant to pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.