Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2474 W. Orchid Lane

2474 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2474 West Orchid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Chandler!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a nice Stainless Steel Appliance package, Granite Counter tops and tile flooring in the common areas. The front yard landscaping is maintained by the HOA and the backyard is low maintenance. This property is located with easy access to the 101, dinning and shopping. Come see this wonderful rental today!
For more information or to view the property, please call Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until September 30th to schedule showing.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2589145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane have any available units?
2474 W. Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2474 W. Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2474 W. Orchid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 W. Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane offer parking?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2474 W. Orchid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2474 W. Orchid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
