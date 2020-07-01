All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

2448 W HOPE Circle

2448 West Hope Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2448 West Hope Circle, Chandler, AZ 85286
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Ocotillo lakefront home! The private courtyard welcomes you. Durable woodlook tile floors, soaring ceilings and an expansive and open great room. Large windows to let in the natural light. The massive eat-in gourmet kitchen has an abundance of Espresso tiered cabinets, granite counters, center island with breakfast bar, gas cook top, double ovens, subway tiled back splash, recessed and pendent lighting with a huge walk-in pantry. The overly spacious master has a sitting area with an archway that leads to the master bath that boasts a double vanity, walk- in custom closet with built-in dressers. Out back is a covered patio with exquisite views of the water ways! A short walk to downtown Ocotillo restaurants! Easy freeway access and close to Intel, Orbital, and the price corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 W HOPE Circle have any available units?
2448 W HOPE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 W HOPE Circle have?
Some of 2448 W HOPE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 W HOPE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2448 W HOPE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 W HOPE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2448 W HOPE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2448 W HOPE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2448 W HOPE Circle offers parking.
Does 2448 W HOPE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 W HOPE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 W HOPE Circle have a pool?
No, 2448 W HOPE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2448 W HOPE Circle have accessible units?
No, 2448 W HOPE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 W HOPE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 W HOPE Circle has units with dishwashers.

