2448 W HOPE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Ocotillo lakefront home! The private courtyard welcomes you. Durable woodlook tile floors, soaring ceilings and an expansive and open great room. Large windows to let in the natural light. The massive eat-in gourmet kitchen has an abundance of Espresso tiered cabinets, granite counters, center island with breakfast bar, gas cook top, double ovens, subway tiled back splash, recessed and pendent lighting with a huge walk-in pantry. The overly spacious master has a sitting area with an archway that leads to the master bath that boasts a double vanity, walk- in custom closet with built-in dressers. Out back is a covered patio with exquisite views of the water ways! A short walk to downtown Ocotillo restaurants! Easy freeway access and close to Intel, Orbital, and the price corridor.