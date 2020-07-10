2443 West Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home in Chandler has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,543 sq ft and features beautiful wood laminate flooring, open floor plan, bright eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, formal dining area, french doors off kitchen and living room leading to private patio. Large living area and vaulted ceilings, loft, large master bedroom with walk in tile shower and two closets with plenty of storage space. Lower level laundry room with shelves and cabinets.



For more information, call/text Barb 602-369-6116



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.