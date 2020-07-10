All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2443 West Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2443 West Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2443 West Park Avenue

2443 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2443 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home in Chandler has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,543 sq ft and features beautiful wood laminate flooring, open floor plan, bright eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, formal dining area, french doors off kitchen and living room leading to private patio. Large living area and vaulted ceilings, loft, large master bedroom with walk in tile shower and two closets with plenty of storage space. Lower level laundry room with shelves and cabinets.

For more information, call/text Barb 602-369-6116

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 West Park Avenue have any available units?
2443 West Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 West Park Avenue have?
Some of 2443 West Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 West Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2443 West Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 West Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 West Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2443 West Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2443 West Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2443 West Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 West Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 West Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2443 West Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2443 West Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2443 West Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 West Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 West Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College