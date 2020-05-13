2432 E KEMPTON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in great Chandler location with private pool! Home features open and very functional light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings, french doors, open eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops, cozy gas fireplace in family room, large master with walk-in closet, double sinks and separate garden tub, backyard perfect for entertaining, built-in gas BBQ, brick lined grassy area and pebbletec pool with private lot surrounded only by single-level homes. Home is in within walking distance to the elementary school, close easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants and also features a 3 car garage and RV Parking/Gate. Pool has a fence around it(dont have updated pic)